Offensive woes hurt Michigan State in 70-62 loss to Wisconsin

East Lansing – Days after getting run off the floor at Rutgers, Michigan State responded by returning home and producing one of its worst offensive performances of the season.

The Spartans made just four of their first 20 shots as No. 14 Wisconsin took advantage, slugging its way to a 70-62 victory over No. 17 Michigan State Tuesday at the Breslin Center, handing Michigan State its second straight loss. It’s the first time this season the Spartans have lost back-to-back games.