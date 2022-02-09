Canadian trucker blockade at Ambassador Bridge disrupts auto production, risking layoffs
SPARTANS

Effort, toughness remain issues for suddenly reeling Michigan State basketball

Matt Charboneau
The Detroit News

East Lansing — On Saturday afternoon following Michigan State’s blowout loss at Rutgers, it was suggested to Tom Izzo the Scarlet Knights exhibited a lot of the traits normally seen by a Spartans team.

Tough. Relentless. Efficient.

Michigan State's Jaden Aikens fights for a rebound with Wisconsin's Lorne Bowman II, an Orchard Lake St. Mary's product, in the first half Tuesday night.

Rutgers was all of them and Izzo scoffed at the notion Michigan State was not, quickly pointing out that his team had won 17 games at that point and was still in the thick of the Big Ten race.

