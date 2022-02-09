Effort, toughness remain issues for suddenly reeling Michigan State basketball

East Lansing — On Saturday afternoon following Michigan State’s blowout loss at Rutgers, it was suggested to Tom Izzo the Scarlet Knights exhibited a lot of the traits normally seen by a Spartans team.

Tough. Relentless. Efficient.

Rutgers was all of them and Izzo scoffed at the notion Michigan State was not, quickly pointing out that his team had won 17 games at that point and was still in the thick of the Big Ten race.