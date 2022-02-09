Michigan State football adds Marco Coleman as its defensive line coach

East Lansing — Mel Tucker has filled the final spot on his coaching staff.

Marco Coleman was named Michigan State’s defensive line coach on Wednesday, rounding out the staff of 10 on-field assistants just weeks after Ron Burton stepped down after serving as the defensive line coach in some capacity since 2013.

“Coach Marco Coleman brings years of college and NFL experience to East Lansing,” Tucker said in a statement. “We’re extremely excited for him to join our family and he is going to help shape future champions.”

Coleman, who will also carry the duty of run-game coordinator for the defense, spent the last three seasons coaching defensive ends and outside linebackers at his alma mater, Georgia Tech. Before that, Coleman was assistant defensive line coach for the Oakland Raiders. He was also the defensive coordinator at Mandarin (Florida) High School in 2017 while also serving as a coaching fellow with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

The Dayton, Ohio, native played 14 seasons in the NFL from 1992-2005 and earned a spot in the Pro Bowler in 2000. He was a two-time first-team All-American at Georgia Tech and was a first-round NFL Draft pick of the Miami Dolphins. Coleman is a member of the Yellow Jackets Athletics Hall of Fame after helping Georgia Tech win a share of the national championship in 1990.

As a player, Coleman collected 27.5 sacks and 50 tackles for loss in just three seasons (1989-91) and 34 games at Georgia Tech. Over 14 seasons in the NFL, Coleman played in 207 games, starting 185, while recording 614 tackles, 65.5 sacks and 18 forced fumbles.

Following his retirement from the NFL after the 2005 season, Coleman started a career in finance, eventually becoming managing partner at Matador Financial before coaching with the Eagles in 2017.

Coleman is the third new member of Michigan State’s staff, joining pass-rush specialist Brandon Jordan and running backs coach Effrem Reed.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau