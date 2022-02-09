Michigan State football's 2022 season opener moves to a Friday night

East Lansing — Michigan State once again will open the football season on Friday night.

The school announced on Wednesday that its season opener against Western Michigan is moving up a day and will be played Friday, Sept. 2, at Spartan Stadium. Kickoff time and television coverage will be announced at a later date.

Kicking off the season a day earlier on Labor Day weekend has become somewhat of a tradition at Michigan State, beginning in 2011. Since then, the only time the Spartans have not opened the season on a Friday was 2017 when it hosted Bowling Green on a Saturday and in 2020, when the season was shortened to only Big Ten games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan State has won each of its Friday night openers and has twice done so on the road, beating Western Michigan in 2015 and knocking off Northwestern in 2021.

The Spartans, coming off an 11-2 mark in coach Mel Tucker’s second season, will take on a Western Michigan team that went 8-5 last year and beat Nevada in the Quick Lane Bowl. The Spartans lead the all-time series, 14-2.

The Broncos also have a new offensive coordinator — Jeff Thorne, who is the father of Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne.

