Michigan State tight end Parks Gissinger enters transfer portal

East Lansing — Changes continue on the Michigan State roster on Thursday as tight end Parks Gissinger entered the transfer portal, the 19th player off the Spartans roster since the start of last season to enter the portal.

A two-year letter-winner, Gissinger played in eight career games and was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. He appeared in four games in 2021, playing 21 offensive snaps before missing the second half of the season due to an injury. Gissinger’s one career reception for five yards came in the victory over Wake Forest in the 2019 Pinstripe Bowl.

Michigan State has seen three tight ends enter the portal now, including Gissinger, Trenton Gillison and Kameron Allen. The Spartans signed two tight ends — Jack Nickel and Michael Masunas — to the 2022 recruiting class while adding a commitment from Illinois transfer Daniel Barker.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @charboneau