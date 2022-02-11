Why past MSU basketball teams could help stop recent slide

East Lansing — It was Wednesday, a day after Michigan State was humbled at home against Wisconsin, losing its second straight, the first time the Spartans have dropped back-to-back games this season.

That’s when Matt McQuaid, the former sharp-shooter who is now the team’s assistant director of basketball operations, reminded his boss the last time the Spartans won a Big Ten title and reached the Final Four, they suffered a three-game skid in late January and early February.