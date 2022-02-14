'We're in the hunt': Michigan State seeks consistency in rough-and-tumble Big Ten

State College, Pa. — There were plenty of smiles around the Breslin Center on Saturday, even a few sighs of relief, most likely.

It’s what came for Michigan State in the wake of its victory over Indiana, a win that demonstrated the Spartans’ toughness when that was being questioned most. It also, potentially, signified the end to a rollercoaster of consistency — or lack thereof — that has been playing out for the last month.