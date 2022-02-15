Trieu: Michigan State football battles Ohio schools, others for 4-star Malik Hartford

By Allen Trieu

Special to The Detroit News

Michigan State is in the top seven for West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West safety Malik Hartford, a four-star and one of the elite recruits in the Midwest.

The Spartans are joined his top seven by Ohio State, Cincinnati, Kentucky, West Virginia, Michigan and Notre Dame.

It is believed that the in-state schools have the inside track, with Michigan State also likely to be in the mix when Hartford further narrows the list down to three, something he says will happen.