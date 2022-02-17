Here's what MSU football's 3 newest assistant coaches will make in 2022

East Lansing — Michigan State coach Mel Tucker filled three openings on his coaching staff this off-season, and the final move made Marco Coleman the highest-paid of the three.

Named earlier this month as the Spartans’ defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator, Coleman signed a two-year contract that will pay him $350,000 annually, according to his contract obtained by The News.

Earlier this year, Michigan State hired pass-rush specialist Brandon Jordan for two years at $225,000 and running backs coach Effrem Reed for two years at $200,000).

Coleman, who spent the last three seasons as defensive ends and outside linebackers coach at his alma mater, Georgia Tech, is getting a substantial raise. According to the USA Today database of assistant coach salaries, Coleman made $252,977 last season.

More: Trieu: Michigan State football battles Ohio schools, others for 4-star Malik Hartford

The Dayton, Ohio, native played 14 seasons in the NFL from 1992-2005 and earned a spot in the Pro Bowler in 2000. He was a two-time first-team All-American at Georgia Tech and was a first-round NFL Draft pick of the Miami Dolphins. Coleman is a member of the Yellow Jackets Athletics Hall of Fame after helping Georgia Tech win a share of the national championship in 1990.