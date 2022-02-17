SPARTANS

Here's what MSU football's 3 newest assistant coaches will make in 2022

Matt Charboneau
The Detroit News
East Lansing — Michigan State coach Mel Tucker filled three openings on his coaching staff this off-season, and the final move made Marco Coleman the highest-paid of the three.

Named earlier this month as the Spartans’ defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator, Coleman signed a two-year contract that will pay him $350,000 annually, according to his contract obtained by The News.

Earlier this year, Michigan State hired pass-rush specialist Brandon Jordan for two years at $225,000 and running backs coach Effrem Reed for two years at $200,000).

(From left) New Michigan State football assistant coaches Effrem Reed, Marco Coleman and Brandon Jordan

Coleman, who spent the last three seasons as defensive ends and outside linebackers coach at his alma mater, Georgia Tech, is getting a substantial raise. According to the USA Today database of assistant coach salaries, Coleman made $252,977 last season.

The Dayton, Ohio, native played 14 seasons in the NFL from 1992-2005 and earned a spot in the Pro Bowler in 2000. He was a two-time first-team All-American at Georgia Tech and was a first-round NFL Draft pick of the Miami Dolphins. Coleman is a member of the Yellow Jackets Athletics Hall of Fame after helping Georgia Tech win a share of the national championship in 1990.

