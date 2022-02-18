Why Michigan State basketball isn't panicking during a familiar slide

Believe it or not, Michigan State has been in this position before.

In fact, it’s starting to become the norm as the Spartans have lost three of their last four and have gone 4-5 since the middle of last month.

Back during the 2019-20 season, it was Feb. 15 and the Spartans had just lost at home to Maryland, the fourth loss in five games, one that left Tom Izzo essentially conceding his team likely was not going to win a Big Ten title. And last year, during the COVID-shortened season, it was Feb. 16 when Michigan State lost at Purdue, its sixth defeat in eight games, the NCAA Tournament streak looking all but done.