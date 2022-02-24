Spartans have spirited practice, look for clear minds in final push of season

East Lansing — Nobody’s fooling anyone.

Michigan State is struggling and trying to convince anyone – from the players on the court to the fans in the stands – that isn’t the case would be a fruitless endeavor.

The Spartans have lost five of the last six games and, really, haven’t played well for the better part of the last month. Coming off Tuesday’s blowout loss at Iowa and entering Saturday’s matchup with No. 4 Purdue at the Breslin Center, a season that once looked like it might include a Big Ten championship has quickly become one that could see Michigan State sweating things out come Selection Sunday as its NCAA Tournament streak could once again be on the line.