Trieu: 'Driven' Tennessee offensive tackle to give Michigan State football a closer look

By Allen Trieu

Special to The Detroit News

Nashville Franklin Road Academy offensive tackle Joe Crocker saw his offer list double to 28 schools since the start of the new year.

One of the newest schools to offer is Michigan State, but the Spartans will get a visit from Crocker on March 19. Offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic’s work in this recruitment has helped the Spartans earn the visit and a place as a school Crocker will take a close look.