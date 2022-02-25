Deja vu? MSU football welcomes another QB-receiver tandem

East Lansing — This won’t come as a shock to anyone who follows Michigan State football, but it turns out quarterback Payton Thorne and wide receiver Jayden Reed have been playing together since middle school.

No kidding, right?

Yes, it’s a story that’s been repeated often, especially over the course of the 2021 season as the quarterback and wide receiver helped form one of the Big Ten’s most productive tandems during an eye-opening 11-2 season for the Spartans in coach Mel Tucker’s second year at the helm.