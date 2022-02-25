Returning MSU football assistants receive pay bump after 2021 success

East Lansing – Michigan State’s Mel Tucker isn’t the only one who cashed in after the Spartans went 11-2 in 2021, capping an impressive season with a victory over Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl.

Of the 10 on-field assistants, seven returned from last season’s staff and all seven signed two-year extensions and earned raises with three of them seeing their annual salaries top the $1 million mark, according to contracts provided by Michigan State.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson is the highest paid of the assistants, seeing his annual salary jump from $975,000 to $1.35 million. Defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton went from $950,000 to $1.1 million per year. Each were under three-year contracts set to end in 2023 but now run through March of 2025.

Offensive line coach and running game coordinator Chris Kapilovic, as previously reported, is now making $1 million per year, a bump from $700,000, after signing an extension through March of 2024.

The remaining four assistants returning from last season are also signed through 2024. Linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Ross Els saw his salary go from $475,000 to $575,000, tight ends coach Ted Gilmore went from $500,000 to $550,000, secondary coach Harlon Barnett jumped from $480,000 to $525,000 and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins went from $387,000 to $425,000.

The two-year contracts for Michigan State’s three new assistants have already been reported. Defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator Marco Coleman is making $350,000), pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan is at $225,000 and running backs coach Effrem Reed will make $200,000.

All of the deals come after Tucker in November signed a new 10-year, $95 million dollar deal before finishing off Michigan State’s largest one-year turnaround in program history after winning just two games in 2020.

