Gabe Brown shakes shooting slump, could by key for Michigan State in home stretch

East Lansing — More than once on Saturday afternoon, Gabe Brown clinched his hands into tight fists, flexed his arms toward the ground, looked to the rafters of the Breslin Center and let out a scream drowned out only by the 15,000 fans around him losing their collective minds.

For those in the stands, it was a release of emotion, watching their Michigan State team finally looking like a Michigan State team by scratching and clawing its way to a much-needed 68-65 victory over No. 4 Purdue.