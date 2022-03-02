'The better team won': Michigan State continues tailspin in 87-70 loss to rival Michigan

Ann Arbor — At one point this season, Michigan State won nine games in a row.

Since then, any semblance of consistency has been nothing more than a fantasy for the Spartans.

Just four days after arguably its best win of the season, Michigan State turned in another stinker, falling behind early and showing little fight Tuesday night against its rival as Michigan rolled to an 87-70 victory at the Crisler Center.

Any momentum that might have been built by Saturday’s win over then-No. 4 Purdue disappeared in a haze of Hunter Dickinson post moves and timely 3-pointers from more than one Wolverine.

“That’s been the storyline,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “We made some mistakes early. They took advantage of it and they made some shots. Give them credit. I thought (associate head coach) Phil (Martelli) did a great job with them and the better team won.”

Since that nine-game win streak, Michigan State has won consecutive games just once — beating Michigan on Jan. 29 and following that with a win over Maryland on Feb. 1. Since then, the losses have piled up — five of six at one point — and the frustration has followed.

It didn’t take long Tuesday for it to be clear this one was going in the wrong direction for the Spartans (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten). After a good start offensively, Michigan State started to fall apart as Michigan used a 14-0 run to take control of the game, turning an 11-9 deficit into a 23-11 lead just seven minutes into the game.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 87, Michigan State 70

“They just hit some tough shots, some good shots,” senior Gabe Brown said. “We didn't follow our scouting report to the ‘T’ which we normally do. … (Dickinson) did a good job of sealing down there, scoring the ball and the guards just happened to be open and hit shots.”

They happened to hit shots because they were open as Michigan State struggled to guard ball screens the entire game, leading to plenty of open looks for the Wolverines, who made nine of their first 10 shots and shot 63% in the first half.

“I just had to bring more energy, and that's one thing we didn't do today,” Brown said. “We didn’t bring energy.”

Added guard Tyson Walker, “I don't think it was lack of energy. I just feel like we didn't play as physical as we did last game. We just didn't seem like we were playing hard just because we just let them do what they wanted to do.”

Asked why the Spartans were unable to do so, just days after one of their best games, Brown didn’t have an answer.

“I really can't tell you,” he said. “I just felt like we just didn’t have energy today as a as a group, even myself.”

Izzo had a better idea of why Michigan State, which plays at Ohio State on Thursday, continues to lack in rhythm this season.

“I think a lack of leadership really disappoints me with our juniors and seniors,” Izzo said. “I’m confused how Malik (Hall) can play one way and then he plays another way. … I just want them to play harder because we’re not going to get out of them what I need out of them. I just need them to play harder.

“We’ve been there before — disappointment. I don't know how you come off a game like Saturday and then come down to your rival and … like I said, the first five minutes, I thought we played really pretty well. The ball was moving, we were running our break, and all of a sudden we didn't do any of it.”

Wellness check

If Michigan State was looking for an excuse as to why the offense struggled so much, it would be the fact that sophomore guard A.J. Hoggard was trying to play despite being sick enough to essentially not practice since the win Saturday over Purdue.

Walker replaced Hoggard in the starting lineup. Hoggard played 11 minutes in the first half but did not play in the second, finishing with two points and now assists.

“He's been out since Saturday and we probably shouldn't have played him,” Izzo said. “But we tried a little bit and then he's been sick. But they played better than us, shot better than us, moved the ball better than us. … The better team won tonight.”

As for Hoggard’s status for Thursday’s game at Ohio State, Izzo is unsure, but Hoggard was on the team bus headed to Columbus on Tuesday night.

“It’s not going to be an easy thing to go down on the bus and all that,” Izzo said. “But he’s a big boy. He’ll handle it.”

