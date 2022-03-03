'We've never folded': Adversity-tested MSU women hold serve in Big Ten tournament opener

They've had better seasons, record-wise. Lots of them.

But Michigan State women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant hasn't been more proud of a team than this one, given everything that's been thrown at them, namely a series of critical season-ending injuries.

Their depth sapped, the Spartans still managed to pull out a thrilling 73-69 win over Purdue in their first game of the Big Ten tournament Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The victory means Merchant should avoid her first-ever losing season in 15 years as head coach at Michigan State (15-14), and just her second in 27 seasons as a college head coach.

"I'm just proud of them," said Merchant, whose upperclassmen on the roster have combined to miss more than 100 games to injuries this season.

"They've never given in and they've never stopped fighting, regardless of what is coming at them.

"We've never folded."

Like just about everything this season, Thursday's game was a grind for Michigan State, the No. 8 seed, which only briefly led by more than two possessions against No. 9 Purdue.

Nia Clouden, the star senior guard who played the second half with foul trouble, again led the way with 23 points, including a pair of made free throws to ice the game in the final seconds. After the free throws, bumping Michigan State's lead to four with less than 3 seconds left, Purdue called a timeout.

As Clouden strolled back to the bench, Merchant finally flashed a big grin.

It's often been tough to smile this year, and Thursday's game was no different. It even started ominous, with Merchant drawing the strangest of technical fouls — for clapping.

With Michigan State on defense, Merchant was on the sideline clapping, but officials deemed her too close to the Purdue shooter at the time.

"That's the first time in my career," Merchant said. She later added, "At least let me earn it."

Forward Tamara Farquhar, a graduate transfer from Purdue, came up big against her old team, with nine points and nine rebounds.

She had a pivotal stretch in the fourth quarter, making a pair of free throws to give Michigan State a 64-63 lead. Then, on the other end, her defense led to a Purdue turnover.

She followed that up with a layup and one, making the free throw to make it 67-63.

After Purdue missed a layup on the other end — the Boilermakers (16-14) missed 16 shots from in or near the paint; Michigan State won the paint battle, 34-18 — Clouden was fouled, and the Big Ten's best free-throw shooter made both to cap off a 7-0 run, which gave the Spartans a 69-63 lead.

"It felt good," Farquhar said, adding that she wasn't out for revenge against her old team. "I want to compete against any team that we play against."

Purdue, under first-year head coach Katie Gearlds, kept battling and got the deficit back to 71-69 with 5.9 seconds left. But after a Michigan State timeout, it took Purdue 3 seconds to foul Clouden, eating up significant clock while fouling the one player it couldn't afford to.

And that was that.

Forward Alisia Smith, a grad transfer from Penn State, had 15 points in just 21 minutes for the Spartans, while junior forward Taiyier Parks had 12 points and nine rebounds. Forward Matilda Ekh, struggling of late, had 10 points, including two big 3-pointers — one coming right after she had just missed one. Confidence clearly isn't an issue for the freshman from Sweden.

Michigan State freshman guard Deedee Hagemann, out of Detroit Edison, only had three points, but played all 40 minutes (she wanted a breather, but with multiple teammates in foul trouble, Merchant couldn't afford that) and came up big defensively, with two steals, while also dishing out seven assists.

Purdue guards Madison Layden and Abbey Ellis each had 17 points, and guard Jeanae Terry had 14 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Michigan State will play top-seeded Ohio State (22-5) in the quarterfinals at 11:30 a.m. Friday, extending a season that likely will be over following its run in Indianapolis, barring some surprising net-cutting Sunday. The Spartans lost twice to the Buckeyes in the regular season, but only by six points each time.

"This time of year," said Merchant, "anything can happen."

Michigan (22-5), the No. 3 seed, opens at 9 p.m. Friday, against Illinois or Nebraska.

Big Ten women's tournament

All games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Wednesday

►No. 13 Rutgers 75, No. 12 Penn State 50

►No. 14 Illinois 75, No. 11 Wisconsin 66

Thursday

►No. 8 Michigan State 73, No. 9 Purdue 69

►No. 13 Rutgers vs. No. 5 Indiana

►No. 10 Minnesota vs. No. 7 Northwestern

►No. 14 Illinois vs. No. 6 Nebraska

Friday

(All games on BTN)

►No. 8 Michigan State (15-14) vs. No. 1 Ohio State (22-5), 11:30 a.m.

►Rutgers-Indiana vs. No. 4 Maryland (21-7), 2 p.m.

►Minnesota-Northwestern vs. No. 2 Iowa (20-7), 6:30

►Illinois-Nebraska vs. No. 3 Michigan (22-5), 9

Saturday

(All games on BTN)

►First semifinal, 3:30

►Second semifinal, 6

Sunday

►Championship, 4, ESPN2

