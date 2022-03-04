MSU looks for 'desperate' play as losses pile up; Buckeyes next in season finale

Columbus, Ohio – One team played desperate on Thursday night at Value City Arena.

The other is wondering if that desperation will ever come.

Ohio State had lost two in a row entering its matchup with Michigan State, those two losses coming to Maryland and Nebraska, a pair of teams taking up residence near the bottom of the Big Ten standings. The Spartans had lost six of eight and were two days removed from getting run off the court by Michigan, a deflating response to last weekend’s win over Purdue.