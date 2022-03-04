'Their heart was there': MSU women's rally comes up short in season-ending loss

It was an emotional postgame presser for Michigan State head women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant.

The season had just ended, so that was a bummer, to be sure. But more than that, Merchant got choked about thinking back to everything her team went through this season, starting the season missing two upperclassmen starters, and losing two more along the way.

Frankly, the season could've been a disaster. But it was anything but.

"Their heart was there. I've coached a lot of great players and won championships ... this team, by far, is my No. 1 favorite team because they handled all the adversity with such class and toughness," said Merchant, who has wrapped up her 15th season on the job.

"This could've been an 8-and-20-something season, really, and they just chose for it not to be."

In the end, it was a .500 season, at 15-15, following No. 8 seed Michigan State's 74-58 loss to top seed and co-Big Ten champion Ohio State in the conference tournament quarterfinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday.

With a win over Purdue in the first Big Ten tournament game, Merchant avoided her first losing season at Michigan State, and her second ever as a college head coach.

In typical Spartans fashion, Michigan State held strong against all odds. The Spartans turned the ball over nine times in the first quarter Friday, and trailed by 20 early in the second quarter.

In the fourth quarter, behind sharp shooting from freshman forward Matilda Ekh, Michigan State pulled to within six points, before the shots stopped falling on the Spartans' end and started falling on the other.

"We just kind of didn't really handle (the press) well to start," senior guard Nia Clouden said.

Michigan State was familiar with what Ohio State (23-5) had to offer. They met twice in the regular season, including less than a week ago, with the Buckeyes winning by six points both times.

Ohio State turned its focus squarely on Clouden, who was limited to seven points — tying her lowest scoring output of the season, and just the second time she was held under double digits.

She had a stellar four-year career at Michigan State and could return for a fifth, COVID-19 year if she chooses. She said Friday afternoon she hasn't decided whether she'll do that or turn pro.

"She's a great player, one of the best in the country," said Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff, who has made seven Big Ten semifinals in nine years on the job. "We did a good job keeping her in front of us."

Ekh, given space on the left wing, carried the mantle in what ended up being the season finale, finishing with 21 points, including five made 3-pointers. She led the charge in the fourth quarter as Michigan State pulled within six points, before Ohio State closed on a 10-0 run.

Ekh's fellow freshman DeeDee Hagemann had nine points, and Alisia Smith, a graduate-student forward, had eight points and seven rebounds. Ekh also had seven rebounds.

For Ohio State, guard Jacy Sheldon scored 19 and was 9-for-9 from the free-throw line, while guard Taylor Mikesell had 18 points. Merchant recruited both of them, heavily. Forward Tanaya Beacham had 15 points and guard Rikki Harris 14, including two big 3-pointers down the stretch.

Free throws told a story, too. Michigan State was 5-for-12, and Ohio State was 16-for-20.

"I really wanted it for all of them, particularly Nia," Merchant said. "She's been as consistent and classy and full of integrity for for years, and so you want it for kids like that.

"I'm a little emotional about this group."

This marks just the fourth time Michigan State will miss the NCAA Tournament in Merchant's tenure.

Ohio State will advance to Saturday's 3:30 p.m. semifinal, against either Indiana or Maryland.

Michigan (22-5), the tournament's No. 3 seed, was set to play No. 6 Nebraska (23-7) later Friday night.

Big Ten women's tournament

All games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Wednesday

►No. 13 Rutgers 75, No. 12 Penn State 50

►No. 14 Illinois 75, No. 11 Wisconsin 66

Thursday

►No. 8 Michigan State 73, No. 9 Purdue 69

►No. 5 Indiana 66, No. 13 Rutgers 54

►No. 7 Northwestern 65, No. 10 Minnesota 60

►No. 6 Nebraska 92, No. 14 Illinois 74

Friday

►No. 1 Ohio State 74, No. 8 Michigan State 58

►No. 5 Indiana (20-7) vs. No. 4 Maryland (21-7), 2 p.m.

►No. 7 Northwestern (17-11) vs. No. 2 Iowa (20-7), 6:30

►No. 6 Nebraska (23-7) vs. No. 3 Michigan (22-5), 9

Saturday

(All games on BTN)

►No. 1 Ohio State (23-5) vs. TBA, 3:30

►Second semifinal, 6

Sunday

►Championship, 4, ESPN2

