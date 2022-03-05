'Tired of losing,' Michigan State looks to send out seniors with victory, bolster seeding
Matt Charboneau
The Detroit News
East Lansing — Senior day at Michigan State is a celebration, one that often has combined thanking a group of players who have given years to the program with competing for, and many times winning, a championship.
For three straight seasons from 2017-2020, the Spartans capped their senior day festivities by raising a Big Ten championship banner to the rafters at the Breslin Center.