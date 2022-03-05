Spartans' hockey season concludes with 8-0 loss against rival Wolverines

Detroit News

The hockey season is over for the Michigan State Spartans after an 8-0 loss against the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten quarterfinals in front of 5,429 fans at Yost Arena in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Michigan (27-9-1) won the best-of-three series 2-0 to improve to 6-0 against MSU this year. Captain Nick Blankenburg was named first star with a team-high four points (one goal, three assists) and was plus-4 to lead the Wolverines into next Saturday's single-elimination semfinal at Yost Arena.

Johnny Beecher scored two goals, Mackie Samoskevich, Kent Johnson, Thomas Bordeleau, Dylan Duke and Michael Pastujov had one goal each and Luke Hughes added three assists.

The Spartans allowed three power-play goals and were outshot 41-24 with Pierce Charleson and Drew De Ridder sharing the goaltending duties. Michigan State ends the regular season at 12-22-1 overall and 6-17-0 in the Big Ten.