Strong start carries Michigan State over Maryland as Tom Izzo passes Bobby Knight

East Lansing — Michigan State went out in style on the final day of the regular season.

Where the Spartans go from here is the bigger question.

Behind a blistering start Sunday that saw Michigan State take a 17-point lead before Maryland made a shot, the Spartans overcame a shaky stretch in the second half to pull away for a 77-67 victory on Senior Day at the Breslin Center.

Michigan State (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten) ended a two-game skid and will be the No. 7 seed in next week’s Big Ten tournament, setting up a rematch with No. 10 Maryland in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 77, Maryland 67

The win was also No. 663 for Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, moving him one win ahead of former Indiana coach Bobby Knight for most career victories by a Big Ten coach.

Malik Hall broke out of a slump to lead Michigan State with 17 points off the bench while Tyson Walker added 13.

It was a big day for Michigan State’s seniors as Marcus Bingham Jr. scored 12, grabbed 11 rebounds and a blocked shot, providing a spark to the Spartans’ early surge. Gabe Brown added 10 points, including seven straight with the Spartans’ second-half lead trimmed to three. Joey Hauser didn’t have huge numbers, but had five assists and five rebounds in 26 minutes.

Eric Ayala scored 19 to lead Maryland (15-16, 7-13) while Fatts Russell added 16 and Donta Scott scored 13 for the Terrapins.

There was no slow start to worry about Sunday, an issue that has plagued the Spartans for weeks as they’ve struggled to pull out of a prolonged slump.

Michigan State made seven of its first 12 shots, opening up an 18-1 lead as Maryland couldn’t buy a bucket, missing its first 14 shots. The Terrapins finally got a layup from Hakim Hart nine minutes into the game, but the momentum had been established.

The Terps got within 12 points of the Spartans with eight minutes left in the half, but a 10-2 run put Michigan State up, 33-13, with 5:47 left in the half. The Spartans extended the lead to 22 later in the half, getting back-to-back jumpers from Tyson Walker and a dunk by Mady Sissoko before Russell closed the half with a pair of free throws, leaving Michigan State ahead, 46-26, at halftime.

Maryland opened the second half with a 10-0 run that was answered by Michigan State with its own 10-point surge. But after the Spartans took a 59-39 lead with 12:37 to play, everything shifted.

Ayala hit two straight 3-pointers as the Terrapins ripped off 12 points in a row. After a Walker layup, Maryland scored seven in a row to wrap up a 19-2 that pulled the Terps within 61-58 with 7:14 left in the game.

The Spartans bounced back, though, with a 7-0 run, all coming from Brown, as the lead grew to 10. Hall then scored seven straight of is own as Michigan State held off any potential late runs from Maryland.

