Trieu: 'Special' defensive lineman Enow Etta enjoys bond forming at Michigan State

By Allen Trieu

Special to The Detroit News

Michigan State is right in the thick of it for Colleyville (Texas) Covenant Christian Academy defensive lineman Enow Etta, this even after he has added offers from Oklahoma, USC, Alabama and more.

A visit to campus in late January furthered Etta’s interest in the Spartans.

“It’s good, it’s still pretty overwhelming,” he said of his recent offer run. “At this time last year I had one offer. It’s really about me staying humble and try not to crumble under pressure. I don’t deserve any of this, but I’ve been very grateful for it.”