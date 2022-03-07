Michigan State football adds center Brian Greene, transfer from Washington State

East Lansing — With spring practice set to begin next week, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker was busy adding to the Spartans’ roster through the transfer portal.

Center Brian Greene, who started the last two seasons at Washington State, announced Monday on Twitter that he has committed to play at Michigan State.

Greene is the eighth player the Spartans have added through the portal, including running back Jalen Berger, linebackers Jacoby Windmon and Aaron Brule, defensive end Khris Bogle and cornerback Ameer Speed, all who have already enrolled at Michigan State and will be taking part in spring practice. Former Colorado running back Jarek Broussard and former Illinois tight end Daniel Barker also have committed to the Spartans.

According to reports, Greene had narrowed his list of schools down to Michigan State, Arizona, Arizona State, Virginia, Duke and Auburn.

A walk-on at Washington State in 2017, Greene (6-foot-3, 300 pounds) earned a scholarship the next season while playing primarily on special teams in 2018 and 2019. He won the starting job in 2020 and went on to earn honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors that season.

He started six games in 2021 while battling an injury suffered the first week of the season.

At Michigan State, Greene likely will battle junior Nick Samac for the starting center job but also can play guard. Samac has shared time the last two season with Matt Allen.

