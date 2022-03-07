Michigan State looks to replicate 1st-half performance vs. Maryland in Big Ten Tournament

East Lansing – There aren’t many surprises during a conference season.

That’s surely the case in the Big Ten where all 14 teams just finished a 20-game fistfight only to reconvene for five days in Indianapolis for the conference tournament that begins on Wednesday.

So, most teams won’t have to go far in the archives to pull up a recent scouting report on whichever team it is they’re facing. Of course, in this conference, teams know each other so well scouting reports might not even be necessary.