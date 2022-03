East Lansing — When Michigan State’s season was truly starting to teeter, it was A.J. Hoggard who was at his best.

That was a little more than a week ago, the Spartans coming off three straight defeats — blowing a 14-point lead at Penn State, coming up short at home against Illinois, and getting run off the court at Iowa — with then-No. 4 Purdue coming to the Breslin Center.