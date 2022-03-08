'It's her time': Nia Clouden, who started every game at MSU for 4 years, enters WNBA Draft

Suzy Merchant was almost certain this was coming.

"I told her, 'Now, listen, I know it's a 99.5% chance that you're going, as you should,'" said Merchant. "'But if I dropped rose petals when you walk into my office today, can you reconsider?'

"I guess the rose petals didn't work," Mechant said, with a laugh.

On Tuesday, Merchant's star player, senior guard Nia Clouden, made her plans official, when she declared for the WNBA Draft. Clouden could've taken a fifth season at Michigan State, because of COVID.

Clouden, a 5-foot-8 guard from Owings Mills, Maryland, played four seasons for the Spartans. She not only played all 117 games, she started all 117 games. Merchant doesn't even recall Clouden missing a practice.

She was Michigan State's leading scorer the last three seasons, including this year, averaging 20 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals as a senior.

In her announcement Tuesday, Clouden thanked her teammates and Merchant.

"My Spartan teammates: We persevered through the highs and lows and accomplished so much together," she wrote. "You are all my sisters for life, and I would not have wanted to go to battle with anyone else.

"Coach Suzy: Thank you for believing in me to wear this uniform and pushing me to my highest potential, trusting me, and molding me into a leader. Your guidance will continue to elevate me for years to come."

Clouden earned all-Big Ten honors in each of her first seasons, including first-team the last two seasons.

Clouden was a chief reason Michigan State's season didn't fall apart this season, despite a rash of season-ending injuries. The Spartans ended 15-15, falling in their second Big Ten tournament game, to Ohio State. Early in the season, Clouden scored 50 in a game, a program record.

Clouden looks to become the third Michigan State player taken in the WNBA Draft in the Merchant era, and the eighth overall. Tori Jankoska was taken ninth overall to Chicago in 2017 and Aerial Powers went fifth overall to Dallas in 2016.

Merchant said all three have different personalities.

"Tori was fiery and tough, kind of an aggressive competitor. I think Aerial had that energy and the hype and the smile and the passion that just exuded out of every part of her," Merchant said. "And Nia is kind of the calm, quiet, collected player, just a silent assassin.

"Her personality isn't loud. She just plays the game the right way, the way it should be played — for everybody else."

The WNBA Draft is tentatively set for April 11, and projections have Clouden — who led the Spartans to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2019 and 2021 — all over the map. She could sneak into the first round, though the second round could be more realistic. The draft is three rounds, with 12 selections in each round.

If taken, Clouden would join Jankoska, Powers, Liz Shimek (2006, third round), Kristin Haynie (2005, ninth overall), Syreeta Bromfield (2003, third round), Maxann Reese (2000, third round) and Kristen Rasmussen (2000, fourth round) as Michigan State WNBA draft picks.

The last state-school player taken in the WNBA Draft was Central Michigan's Micaela Kelly in 2021. Benton Harbor's Kysre Gondrezick went fourth overall.

"I think when you're a coach, the one thing you get into it for is to watch people reach their potential and live their dreams," Merchant said of Clouden. "This is her chance and she's ready and it's her time."

Michigan's Naz Hillmon, should she leave after four years, is likely to be the state's top pick in 2022, projected as a first-round selection.

