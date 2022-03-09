How to watch Michigan State's Big Ten basketball tournament opener vs. Maryland

Here's how to watch Michigan State's Big Ten tournament opener against Maryland on Thursday:

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Maryland

► Tip-off: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

► TV/radio: Big Ten Network/WJR 760

► Records: Michigan State 20-11, 11-9 Big Ten; Maryland 15-16, 7-13

► Outlook: MSU has won the Big Ten tournament six times, the most of any conference team. … The teams will meet for the third time this season with MSU winning each of the first two games. … The last time MSU closed the regular season with the same opponent it played in the first Big Ten tournament game was 2018 when the Spartans won two in a row against Wisconsin.

