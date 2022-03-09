How to watch Michigan State's Big Ten basketball tournament opener vs. Maryland
Matt Charboneau
The Detroit News
Here's how to watch Michigan State's Big Ten tournament opener against Maryland on Thursday:
No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Maryland
► Tip-off: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
► TV/radio: Big Ten Network/WJR 760
► Records: Michigan State 20-11, 11-9 Big Ten; Maryland 15-16, 7-13
► Outlook: MSU has won the Big Ten tournament six times, the most of any conference team. … The teams will meet for the third time this season with MSU winning each of the first two games. … The last time MSU closed the regular season with the same opponent it played in the first Big Ten tournament game was 2018 when the Spartans won two in a row against Wisconsin.
