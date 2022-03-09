'It's a new season': Michigan State eager for fresh challenge at Big Ten tournament

Indianapolis — It didn’t take long to find out what Michigan State’s mindset is heading into this week’s Big Ten tournament.

“The guys were excited to be there and excited for the start of a new season,” coach Tom Izzo said after practice early this week.

“You know, it’s a new season,” freshman Max Christie said. “I can throw everything I did in the regular season out the window. It's a new time, it's March, so anything can happen. So I push the reset button, for sure, and it's another time for me to show what I can do.”