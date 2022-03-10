Live updates: Michigan State basketball vs. Maryland in the Big Ten tournament

It all starts here.

Just days after tackling Maryland to close out its regular season, Michigan State gets the Terrapins again in a second-round matchup of the Big Ten tournament.

Having reached the end of its season via roller coaster, the 7-seed Spartans are hoping that the familiar foe can help give it a much-needed confidence boost heading into the most important games of their season. For Maryland, it's championship or bust, as the Terps will need to win the Big Ten ournament in order to secure an NCAA Tournament bid.

Follow along with live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi as Michigan State takes on Maryland in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.

Big Ten men's basketball tournament 2022: Bracket, schedule, how to watch

Big Ten tournament

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Maryland

► Tip-off: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

► TV/radio: Big Ten Network/WJR 760

► Records: Michigan State 20-11, 11-9 Big Ten; Maryland 15-16, 7-13

► Outlook: MSU has won the Big Ten tournament six times, the most of any conference team. … The teams will meet for the third time this season with MSU winning each of the first two games. … The last time MSU closed the regular season with the same opponent it played in the first Big Ten tournament game was 2018 when the Spartans won two in a row against Wisconsin.