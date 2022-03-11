Live updates: MSU basketball vs. Wisconsin in Big Ten quarterfinal at 6:30 p.m.

Nolan Bianchi

Special to The Detroit News

Michigan State (21-11) beat Maryland 76-72 on Thursday night to advance to play Big Ten player of the year Johnny Davis and No. 2 seed and 12th-ranked Wisconsin in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The Spartans split the regular-season series with the Badgers, winning 86-74 at Wisconsin before dropping a 70-62 contest at home.

Follow along with live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi at 6:30 p.m.

Big Ten tournament

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Wisconsin

► Tipoff: 6:30 tonight, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV/radio: BTN/WJR 760

Records: Wisconsin 24-6, No. 2 seed; Michigan State 21-11, No. 7 seed

