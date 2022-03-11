'I love Indianapolis': MSU advances to Big Ten semifinal with late-game heroics

Indianapolis — Entering the Big Ten tournament, Michigan State talked about playing a “new season.”

Free of the weight of a 3-7 close to the regular season, the Spartans are making the most of the fresh start, knocking off No. 2 Wisconsin, 69-63, on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to advance to Saturday’s semifinals against the Purdue-Penn State winner

Thanks to a career night from Marcus Bingham, some late-game heroics from Tyson Walker, lock-down defense on one of the best players in the nation and the most mistake-free performance of the season, the Spartans are a game closer to playing for a seventh conference tournament championship.

“I love Indianapolis and I love March,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said afterward.

What’s not to love?

The Spartans (22-11), over the last two days, are starting to resemble the team that got off to a quick start by winning 14 of its first 16 games this season before the struggles began.

And who better to signify the fresh start of a “new season” than Bingham, the much-maligned senior center. He was challenged at halftime, Izzo said, and the 7-footer responded.

Bingham matched a career high with 19 points – 13 coming in the second half – and grabbed 11 rebounds while blocking three shots to lead the Spartans.

“Just getting challenged by my coaches, getting back to the norm,” Bingham said of what sparked his huge second half. “I think for like the last 10 games or stuff I was slacking in some of them areas, so I just wanted to get it back right.”

It produced arguably the best performance of Bingham’s Michigan State career.

“It’s the best half I've seen,” Izzo said. “I’d have to think about the game, but I wasn't really doing somersaults back to the locker room in the first half, but the second half, I thought we went to him and he did a really good job. He did a pretty good job defensively.

“He's not always coming out because he did something wrong. I think one of the biggest problems is conditioning is a problem for him, but I think he played through his second wind. I'm proud of him, but I'm happy for him.”

As important as Bingham’s play was that of Tyson Walker, who scored 11. But it was the to jumpers he made in the final minute-and-a-half that helped keep Michigan State in the lead while his four straight free throws in the final seconds put the game away.

“I had that shot a couple times (earlier in the game) and I rushed it,” Walker said. “So when I came off this time, I was just patient and followed through and everything. It felt good. The clenching fist, it's just like me being like happy, just happy for that moment.”

Michigan State also turned the ball over a season-low seven times and held Johnny Davis, the Big Ten Player of the Year, to 11 points on 3-for-19 shooting.

“Every time he caught the ball, we just wanted to be in our gaps, have six eyes on him, make it tough for him, because he's a heck of a player,” Walker said. “He can make tough shots. Every shot he took we wanted to be contested and we didn't want nothing easy for him.”

Brad Davison scored 23 for Wisconsin (24-7) as Michigan State beat the Badgers for the second time this season, ending the tournament run for the regular-season champion in the Big Ten.

“Credit to Michigan State for making plays when they needed to, specifically down the stretch,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “I thought we were a little better offensively in the second half, not as good defensively and we had our opportunities, but it's a good learning experience for us because now it's on to the next and from here on out, 40 minutes is all we're guaranteed.

“I know our guys are disappointed, wanted to continue to stay and continue to play, but not good enough for long enough stretches to be able to stay in the tournament.”

It was clear early that the Spartans and Badgers weren’t going to create an offensive masterpiece, but these matchups rarely are.

Michigan State had the early advantage, taking a 14-6 lead almost midway through the first half as Julius Marble scored on a jump hook. He repeated that move minutes later but it was Michigan State’s only bucket in an 8-2 run from Wisconsin that cut the Spartans’ lead to 16-14 with six minutes left in the half.

It was back and forth from there as the teams both had a hard time getting any offensive rhythm. Davis had just four points for the Badgers and was 1-for-10 in the first half while Wisconsin was only 7-for-29 for the half. Michigan State was 7-for-21, the difference coming at the free-throw line where the Spartans were 10-for-12 and the Badgers made eight of 14. Wisconsin also grabbed eight offensive rebounds to none for Michigan State.

“It was typical Michigan State-Wisconsin, first guy to 50 wins,” Izzo said.

The second half saw the offenses start to come to life as Wisconsin grabbed its first lead of the game when Davis scored on a layup and was fouled with 15:58 to play, giving the Badgers a 32-30 lead. The Spartans kept pace but couldn’t get the big shot to retake the lead as a Malik Hall 3-pointer bounced out with 11:10 left in the game, allowing the Badgers to maintain a 40-38 advantage.

After trading baskets, Michigan State started to come to life, ripping off a 12-2 surge that included two lob dunks from Bingham and a 3-pointer and a jumper at the elbow from Joey Hauser to give the Spartans a 52-44 lead with 6:47 to play.

Wisconsin got two straight 3-pointers from Davison as A.J. Hoggard and Hauser hit jumpers, as well, giving Michigan State a 56-50 lead with 5:28 left in the game.

“We just had some guys that sprayed in there,” Izzo said. “Joey Hauser made some big plays. I thought early on Julius Marble kept us alive. Max Christie did a hell of a job defensively and made some plays, and Gabe (Brown) had a couple key rebounds.

“Everybody did some good things.”

Hall had a chance to make in an eight-point game but missed two free throws. Wisconsin responded by tying the score after two triples from Hepburn, the second with 1:45 to play. Walker answered with his jumpers to give Michigan State a 62-58 lead with 56.1 seconds left in the game.

Wisconsin got within 65-63 after another Hepburn 3-pointer with 16.2 seconds to play but Walker was true at the line, going 4-for-4 over the final 15 seconds to give Michigan State the victory.

“This was a joy,” Izzo said. “A normal year, it would have been, ‘Let's just move on.’ We've been through a lot.

“I thought we won it the way we needed to win it.”

