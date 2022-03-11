Wojo: Right on time, Spartans find their defensive grind, bully Badgers

Indianapolis — For a while, both teams were throwing rocks and bricks, figuratively speaking. By the end, the Spartans were mostly throwing bodies, wearing down Wisconsin with a steady swarm of defenders, squeezing the breath out of the Big Ten’s No. 2 seed.

It was just how Michigan State likes it, reducing the game to a series of physical clashes, and winning more of them. Wisconsin had the Big Ten Player of the Year, Johnny Davis, but the Spartans had the plan and executed it brilliantly in a 69-63 victory Friday night.