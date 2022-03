How to watch: Michigan State vs. Purdue in Big Ten tournament semifinals

The Detroit News

Here's how to watch Michigan State's Big Ten tournament semifinal against Purdue on Saturday:

Big Ten tournament semifinals

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 3 Purdue

► Tip-off: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

► TV/radio: CBS/WJR 760

► Records: Michigan State 22-11; Purdue 26-6

► How they got here: Michigan State defeated No. 10 seed Maryland in a second-round game, 76-72, and No. 2 seed Wisconsin in a quarterfinal, 69-63. Purdue defeated No. 11 seed Penn State in a quarterfinal, 69-61.