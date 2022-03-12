Live updates: Michigan State basketball vs. Purdue in Big Ten tournament semifinals

Michigan State appears to have put its late-season struggles behind it.

After the going 3-7 in their final 10 regular-season games, the Spartans have won back-to-back games in the Big Ten tournament, and carry a three-game winning streak overall into Saturday's Big Ten semifinals against No. 3 seed Purdue.

Michigan State (22-11), the tournament's No. 7 seed, advanced Friday night with a 69-63 victory over No. 2 seed Wisconsin. Purdue earned a spot in the semifinals with a 69-61 victory Friday over No. 11 seed Penn State.

More: Wojo: Right on time, Spartans find their defensive grind, bully Badgers

The Spartans are seeking their seventh Big Ten tournament title, the last coming in 2019. Michigan State and Purdue, ranked No. 9 in the country, met once this season, with the Spartans winning, 68-65, on Feb. 26 in East Lansing.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News reporter James Hawkins.

Big Ten tournament semifinals

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 3 Purdue

► Tip-off: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

► TV/radio: CBS/WJR 760

► Records: Michigan State 22-11; Purdue 26-6