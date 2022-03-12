Trieu: 'Big-time worker' Brian Greene gives Michigan State football options on interior
By Allen Trieu
Special to The Detroit News
Michigan State was able to fill a key need on the interior of their offensive line with Brian Greene, a graduate transfer from Washington State.
Greene was lightly recruited out of Eisenhower High School in Yakima, Washington, this despite being a three-year starter who racked up numerous accolades and also competed in wrestling, basketball and threw on the track team.