Familiar face leads Davidson into NCAA Tournament showdown with Michigan State
Tony Paul
The Detroit News
Foster Loyer was a captain at Michigan State last season.
Now, he's hoping to sink the Spartans' ship.
Michigan State's first-round opponent in the NCAA Tournament is a familiar one, because it's led by Loyer, a guard who played his first three collegiate seasons at Michigan State. The former Clarkston standout never quite reached his potential there, but has flourished in his debut year in North Carolina.