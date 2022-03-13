Michigan State a No. 7 seed, will face Davidson in NCAA Tournament

For the 24th straight season, Michigan State will play in the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans earned the No. 7 seed in the West region in the bracket revealed on Sunday. They’ll take on No. 10 Davidson on Friday in Greenville, S.C.

Former Michigan State guard Foster Loyer, who transferred after last season, is Davidson's leading scorer at 16.4 points and is shooting 44.5% from 3-point range.

Michigan State (22-12) closed the season on Saturday with a 75-70 loss to Purdue in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament championship. It signified a strong finish to the season as the Spartans had won three in a row before that — beating Maryland in the regular-season finale, and again on Thursday at the Big Ten tournament before knocking off regular-season champion Wisconsin in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Michigan State hopes to ride the momentum built over the last week after closing the regular season by going 3-7 over the last 10 games. However, the Spartans also are waiting to see the status of point guard Tyson Walker, who injured his left ankle early in the Purdue game on Saturday. He returned to the game for less than a minute later in the first half but sat the rest of the game.

Davidson (27-6) won the Atlantic 10 regular-season championship before losing, 64-62, to Richmond on Sunday in the conference tournament championship.

