Michigan State linebacker Ben VanSumeren enters transfer portal

East Lansing – Linebacker Ben VanSumeren is, once again, on the move.

The Michigan State linebacker who transferred from Michigan before last season, has entered the transfer portal, a Michigan State spokesman confirmed on Monday.

VanSumeren, who played three seasons at Michigan — two as a fullback and one at linebacker — before heading to Michigan State, appeared in all 13 games for the Spartans in 2021. He played primarily on special teams and recorded 12 tackles, including a season-high four against Ohio State.

VanSumeren, the brother of freshman defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren, was listed on Michigan State’s spring roster, which was released on Monday, the day before spring practice is set to begin for coach Mel Tucker and the Spartans. Alex VanSumeren is a four-star recruit that has enrolled early at Michigan State.

The linebacker room is a crowded one for the Spartans, who typically play just two linebackers at a time. Starters Quavaris Crouch and Cal Haladay are back while Michigan State added two linebackers from the transfer portal, including Jacoby Windmon and Aaron Brule. Ma’a Gaoteote is also back for his sophomore season after initially entering the transfer portal earlier this year before withdrawing his name.