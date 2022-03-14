Story lines to watch as Michigan State football opens spring practice

East Lansing — Michigan State begins spring practice Tuesday, but judging by the energy from coach Mel Tucker, the Spartans could just as easily be getting ready for a big game in the middle of the fall.

Coming off an 11-2 season in 2021 and a victory over Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl, Tucker was chomping at the bit on Monday as he previewed what will be his second spring leading the Spartans after 2020 workouts were wiped out because of COVID.