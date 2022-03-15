Michigan State basketball prepared to face hectic attack from Davidson offense

East Lansing – Label Davidson as a mid-major if you must, but the challenge it presents Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament is at a major conference level.

From the knowledge of Michigan State’s system former Spartan Foster Loyer has, to the experience of the Wildcats and the fact they shoot the lights out from long range, everything adds up to a tough scout heading into Friday’s 9:40 p.m. matchup in Greenville, S.C.