'Last year is last year': Michigan State focused on future as spring practice begins

East Lansing – If Michigan State spent the spring basking in the glow of the 2021 season, it would be hard to knock the Spartans.

It was one heck of a season, after all. Following just two victories in 2020, the first under coach Mel Tucker, Michigan State responded last fall by winning 11 games – including the first eight of the season – and capping things off with a victory in the Peach Bowl over Pittsburgh.