MSU point guard Hoggard fills leadership void, expects heavy minutes in tourney opener

East Lansing — A.J. Hoggard didn’t need anyone to tell him.

He knew, as soon as anyone, that fellow point guard Tyson Walker was hurting and Michigan State didn’t have a lot of options outside of him and Walker.

Forget the fact Hoggard’s ankle was throbbing, too. After all, just 14 seconds after Walker rolled his left ankle in Saturday’s Big Ten tournament semifinal against Purdue, Hoggard did the same thing. Only for Hoggard, a quick trip to the locker room and a heavy tape job was enough to get back on the court.