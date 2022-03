Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News breaks down Michigan State’s NCAA Tournament first-round matchup against Davidson.

NCAA Tournament

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson

►Tip-off: 9:40 p.m. Friday, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina

►TV/radio: CBS/WJR 760

►Records: Michigan State 22-12; Davidson 27-6