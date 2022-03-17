March Madness 2022: Michigan State-Davidson predictions

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Friday’s NCAA Tournament game between Michigan State and Davidson in Greenville, South Carolina (9:40 p.m., CBS/760).

► Matt Charboneau: Davidson has the ability to light up the scoreboard, ranking eighth in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage with a quality post player in Luka Brajkovic and Hyunjung Lee, a dynamic wing. But Michigan State defends the 3 well, ranking third in the Big Ten and the Spartans are no slouch from long distance, either, ranking 18th in the nation in 3-point shooting. The uncertainty of Tyson Walker's status is a concern, but expect A.J. Hoggard to get in the lane and create, giving the Spartans an offensive advantage that should propel them to the second round. Michigan State, 77-67