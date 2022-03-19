Hauser lifts Michigan State over Davidson, Duke up next on Sunday

Greenville, S.C. — Michigan State’s tournament life was on the line, and when it mattered mist, the Spartans defended like their season depended on it.

Behind a decisive 10-0 run and a string of defensive stops, No. 7 Michigan State rallied for a 74-73 victory over No. 10 Davidson in the first round of the West Region at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Spartans (23-12) advance to play No. 2 Duke on Sunday.

Joey Hauser matched a career high with 27 points to lead the Spartans while A.J. Hoggard scored 14 and Gabe Brown added 12.

Luka Brojkovic scored 18 to lead Davidson while Sam Mennenga added 15 for the Wildcats (27-7), former Spartan Foster Loyer scored 12 and Hyunjung Lee added 11 points.

The win improved Michigan State coach Tom Izzo to 18-5 in the round of 64 and kept the Spartans from getting bounced in their first game for the second straight season.

Michigan State started quickly, scoring the first five points and opening an 8-2 lead before Davidson started to settle in as both teams were hitting shots in the early going.

Hauser was good from the outset, hitting his only two attempts from 3-point range and playing effectively in the post, scoring 12 in the opening half. His spin on the block and dive for a layup gave the Spartans a 26-21 lead with 7:12 left in the half.

But the Wildcats went on an 8-0 run as Michigan State turned it over on two straight possessions. A jumper from Loyer and a pair of free throws bookended the run that ended with Max Christie hit a jumper from the wing. It was the start of six straight points for the Spartans, who led 32-29 after a Hauser bucket with 3:01 left.

The Spartans, however, were held scoreless the rest of the way as Davidson got a layup from Mennenga to cut the lead to 32-31. Hoggard missed a pair of free throws as Michigan State headed to the locker room with a one-point lead.

Both teams came out firing in the second half as Hauser led Michigan State with Brajkovic getting going after sitting most of the first half in foul trouble. Hauser scored seven in a row at one point for the Spartans and Brajkovic had six as the teams were tied, 43-43, with 14:53 to play.

Michigan State took an advantage from that point, opening a 49-45 lead and had a chance to expand it, but a Hauser three was short, Jaden Akins missed a dunk and Tyson Walker’s three was too strong. Davidson took advantage, scoring seven in a row to take a 52-49 lead with 9:40 left in the game.

The lead grew to 56-51 after a three-point play from Mennenga with 6:54 to play.

The Spartans then ripped off the decisive 10-0 run, taking a 61-56 lead with 3:38 to play as Hauser and Brown hit back-to-back threes and Hoggard hit a runner in the lane.

Michael Jones answered with a triple for Davidson but Julius Marble converted a three-point play with 3:01 left to put Michigan State up 64-59. Hauser then hit a pair of free throws and Brown split a pair before Davidson got back-to-back three-point trips around two more Hauser free throws to make it 69-65 MSU with 37.9 seconds left.

Two free throws from Hoggard pushed the lead to 71-65. Davidson cut it to 72-70 seconds later on a Loyer 3-pointer, but Walker made two free throws to secure the victory for Michigan State.

