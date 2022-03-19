March Madness 2022: Michigan State-Duke predictions

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Sunday’s second-round NCAA Tournament game between Michigan State and Duke in Greenville, South Carolina. (5:15 p.m., CBS/760).

► Matt Charboneau: The Blue Devils look like an NBA team when they take the court, especially 6-foot-10 forward Paolo Banchero and 7-1 center Mark Williams. But they don't just look impressive, they can be one of the most potent offenses in the nation with athleticism and skill all over the court. However, they haven't exactly been consistent and don't qualify as a great Duke team. That leaves the door open for MSU. The Spartans will need to be at their best and they'll need to make shots, but they've shown this season they can play with just about anyone. It all adds up to what should be a good game and one MSU surely can win, but with a tiny margin for error, it's hard to see it happening. Duke, 84-74