Live updates: Michigan State vs. Duke, NCAA Tournament

It's Tom Izzo vs. Mike Krzyzewski, for the last time.

Michigan State takes on Duke on Sunday in a second-round game in the NCAA Tournament's West Region, with the winner advancing to the Sweet Sixteen.

This is Krzyzewski's last season at Duke — his 42nd leading the Blue Devils, and 47th overall. He's had plenty of success against Izzo, winning 12 of 15 meetings, though Michigan State has won two of the last three.

Follow along here for live updates from Angelique S. Chengelis of the Detroit News.

NCAA Tournament

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Duke

►Tip-off: 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina

►TV/radio: CBS/WJR 760

►Records: Michigan State 23-12; Duke 29-6

►Line: Duke by 6.5 points