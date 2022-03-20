Michigan State basketball falls to Mike Krzyzewski, Duke in NCAA Tournament

Greenville, S.C. — Mike Krzyzewski got the best of Tom Izzo often over the years, and the Duke coach added one more win to the rivalry on Sunday as Duke sent Michigan State home from the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Sweet 16.

No. 2 Duke used a 20-6 run in the final five minutes to knock off No. 7 Michigan State, 85-76, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, advancing to next weekend’s Sweet 16 in San Francisco against the Texas Tech-Notre Dame winner.

Michigan State held a 70-65 lead with 5:10 to play before the Blue Devils ripped off the decisive run to send the Spartans home and drop Izzo’s record against Krzyzewski to 3-13 overall and 2-4 in the NCAA Tournament.

BOX SCORE: Duke 85, Michigan State 76

Gabe Brown scored 18 to lead Michigan State (23-13), while Marcus Bingham Jr. had 16 points and nine rebounds. Tyson Walker added 13 points for the Spartans.

Five players for Duke scored in double figures, with Paolo Banchero scoring 19 with Jeremy Roach, Mark Williams and Wendell Moore Jr. scoring 15 each. Trevor Keels chipped in 12 for the Blue Devils (30-6).

A quick start for Michigan State was wiped out midway through the first half by a 10-0 run from Duke that turned a 16-13 Spartans lead into a 23-16 advantage for the Blue Devils.

It was a brutal stretch offensively, as Michigan State was getting plenty of open looks but suffered through a 1-for-15 stretch while missing 11 shots in a row at one point.

A Julius Marble putback of his own miss ended the drought as Michigan State started to heat up, hitting seven straight shots including five 3-poitners in a row. Brown had three of the triples, his third tying the game, 33-33, with 1:37 left in the half.

After an A.J. Hoggard runner, Duke got a dunk from Williams and after a Marble miss, Williams got free again for another dunk in the closing seconds as the Blue Devils took a 39-35 lead to the halftime locker room.

Duke got a off to a quick start to open the second half, scoring the first five points. But a Bingham putback followed by a Max Christie 3 and a dunk in transition from Brown had Michigan State back within 46-42. The Blue Devils responded by pushing the lead back to eight, a margin that stuck until a Tyson Walker 3-pointer with 11:37 to play pulled the Spartans within 57-52.

The lead stayed at five after a pair of Walker free throws 30 seconds later and three minutes later, Michigan State was within two at 63-61 after a put-back from Bingham and a dunk in transition from Brown.

After trading buckets, Hoggard hit a pair of free throws to tie the game before Tyson Walker nailed a 3-pointer and Bingham hit two free throws to put MSU up, 70-65.

Duke answered with back-to-back layups and tied the game at 72-72 on a 3-pointer from Trevor Keels as the decisive run had begun. After a Hoggard layup and one free throw from Keels, Duke went ahead by one on a drive from Banchero with 2:08 to play. Roach then buried a three late in the clock to put Duke up, 78-74, with 1:15 left in the game.

After a turnover from Christie, Duke put the game away at the free-throw line.

