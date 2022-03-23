Trieu: Michigan State football remains in mix for 4-star safety Malik Hartford
By Allen Trieu
Special to The Detroit News
Michigan State continues to battle in the recruitment of West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West safety Malik Hartford, who is currently the top uncommitted recruit in the state of Ohio and one of the top in the entire Midwest.
Michigan State made his top seven in February, this after offering him in the fall during a gameday visit, and were able to get him on campus for a recent spring practice.